ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BIDEN--TIMING APPROX

Biden visits scene of Florida building collapse

Start: 01 Jul 2021 14:44 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 21:00 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Surfside, Florida, after a partial building collapse killed at least 16 people and left 147 missing.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT – Bidens arrive in Miami

1405GMT – Bidens receive a command briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, and local leaders

1500GMT – Bidens thank first responders and rescue teams

1630GMT – Bidens meet with families (CLOSED PRESS)

1950GMT – Biden delivers remarks

