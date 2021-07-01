COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BIDEN-ERMARKS

REUTERS
1 de Julio de 2021

Biden speaks after visiting Florida building collapse scene

Start: 01 Jul 2021 19:45 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 20:44 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks in Surfside, Florida, after visiting the scene of a partial building collapse. The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday (June 24) as residents slept.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

