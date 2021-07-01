ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BIDEN-ERMARKS

Biden speaks after visiting Florida building collapse scene
Start: 01 Jul 2021 19:45 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 20:44 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks in Surfside, Florida, after visiting the scene of a partial building collapse. The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday (June 24) as residents slept.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com