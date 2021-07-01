COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-GERMANY/RIVLIN-STEINMEIER

REUTERS
1 de Julio de 2021

Israeli president welcomes German counterpart

Start: 01 Jul 2021 06:38 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin holds a a state reception ceremony for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, followed by joint statements.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Ceremony starts

0720GMT approx - Rivlin and Steinmeier joint statements

