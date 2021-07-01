ADVISORY ISRAEL-GERMANY/RIVLIN-STEINMEIER

Israeli president welcomes German counterpart
Start: 01 Jul 2021 06:38 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin holds a a state reception ceremony for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, followed by joint statements.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Ceremony starts
0720GMT approx - Rivlin and Steinmeier joint statements
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com