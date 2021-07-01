ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO briefing on the latest developments in COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 02 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com