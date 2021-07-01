COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 01
1 de Julio de 2021

WHO briefing on the latest developments in COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 02 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Impactante: así funciona el techo retráctil del nuevo Santiago Bernbaéu, la nueva casa del Real Madrid

Impactante: así funciona el techo retráctil del nuevo Santiago Bernbaéu, la nueva casa del Real Madrid

“Sin cruzar Tamaulipas”: Samuel García planea construcción de carretera que conecte a Monterrey con Texas

En fotos: Cancún, Yucatán y Jalisco se unen a protestas por la falta de medicamentos oncológicos

El video que muestra un torrente de agua cayendo en el estacionamiento del edificio de Miami minutos antes del derrumbe

Corte Suprema ordenó prisión domiciliaria para el rector de Universidad Metropolitana de Barranquilla

DEPORTES

El niño récord de 12 años que conquistó el título de gran maestro e hizo historia en el ajedrez mundial

El niño récord de 12 años que conquistó el título de gran maestro e hizo historia en el ajedrez mundial

Checo Pérez buscará subir al podio en su Gran Premio número 200

Después de 15 años, Joachim Low se despidió de la selección alemana y abrió una vieja herida: “Lo de Ozil fue una decepción tremenda”

Joan Laporta habló de la renovación de Messi: “Me gustaría decir que Leo se queda, pero no puedo aún”

Cambio repentino en el caso del accidente masivo del Tour de Francia: retiraron la denuncia contra la fanática

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Britney Spears perdió la batalla legal: su padre sigue teniendo la tutela y controla su fortuna

Britney Spears perdió la batalla legal: su padre sigue teniendo la tutela y controla su fortuna

Cómo está la salud de Eric del Castillo tras ser ingresado de urgencia al hospital por una aparatosa caída

Ainara Suárez irá hasta las últimas consecuencias contra YosStop y cuatro personas más: “Es el primer paso”

Somos: Netflix estrenó serie de la masacre de Allende a manos de Los Zetas

De la salida recreativa de Vanessa Hudgens y GG Magree en West Hollywood al look de Kim Kardashian para comer en Roma: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Aseguran que la variante delta es la más transmisible hallada hasta ahora: ¿bastan 10 segundos para infectarse?

Aseguran que la variante delta es la más transmisible hallada hasta ahora: ¿bastan 10 segundos para infectarse?

Combinación de vacunas contra el COVID-19: Qué estudios se han hecho en el mundo y qué se hará en Argentina

Los expertos afirman que las personas pueden contagiar de COVID-19 a gatos y perros

Los conejos con la cabeza inclinada: ¿significa que tienen inflamación o son parásitos?

Según una investigación, los elefantes resuelven problemas con personalidad