ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY

Miércoles 30 de Junio de 2021
30 de Junio de 2021

Beijing celebrates 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China

Start: 30 Jun 2021 23:37 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 02:00 GMT

BEIJING - China holds a celebratory event on Beijing's Tiananmen square to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China. President Xi Jinping is expected to attend and deliver a speech.

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL/MANDARIN - CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION AND NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Agentes de la Fiscalía de Jalisco abatieron a tres agresores por enfrentamiento en Cajititlán

"Ya está libre": así reaccionó la prensa de España ante la finalización del contrato de Messi con el Barcelona

Caso YosStop: las declaraciones de Ainara Suárez tras audiencia y prisión preventiva de la influencer

Cinco plataformas de videollamadas gratuitas que seguro no conocía

