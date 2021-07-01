ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY

Beijing celebrates 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China
Start: 30 Jun 2021 23:37 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 02:00 GMT
BEIJING - China holds a celebratory event on Beijing's Tiananmen square to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China. President Xi Jinping is expected to attend and deliver a speech.
