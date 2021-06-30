ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden discusses wildfires, drought with governors

Start: 30 Jun 2021 15:04 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 15:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with governors of western states to discuss drought, heat and wildfires.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com