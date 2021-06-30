ADVISORY PEOPLE-COSBY/ALLRED

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Junio de 2021
REUTERS
30 de Junio de 2021

Gloria Allred holds press conference after Cosby release

Start: 30 Jun 2021 21:36 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 22:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA / VIRTUAL - Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented 33 accusers of Bill Cosby including the majority of prior bad-act witnesses who testified in both criminal cases, holds a press conference on Zoom to discuss Pennsylvania's highest court overturning Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

Cosby was freed from prison on Wednesday afternoon, less than two hours after the court overturned the conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.

