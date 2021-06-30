COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Por
REUTERS
30 de Junio de 2021

Officials give update as Florida crews search for missing

Start: 30 Jun 2021 22:33 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 23:19 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept, killing at least 11 people and leaving another 150 missing and feared dead.

Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for signs of life even as hopes of finding more survivors grow dimmer by the hour.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Public Information Office Erika Benitez

Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie

Director of National Institute of Standards and Technology James Olthoff

Associate Chief of Materials and Structural Systems Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Judith Mitrani-Reiser

Public Affairs Specialist with the Small Business Administration Roberto Baltodano

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Reuters

