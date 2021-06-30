ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Officials give update as Florida crews search for missing
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept, killing at least 11 people and leaving another 150 missing and feared dead.
Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for signs of life even as hopes of finding more survivors grow dimmer by the hour.
SPEAKERS:
Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Public Information Office Erika Benitez
Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie
Director of National Institute of Standards and Technology James Olthoff
Associate Chief of Materials and Structural Systems Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Judith Mitrani-Reiser
Public Affairs Specialist with the Small Business Administration Roberto Baltodano
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett
