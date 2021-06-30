COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BRITAIN -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por
REUTERSJUN 30
29 de Junio de 2021

British tourists arrive in Mallorca after travel restrictions eased

Start: 30 Jun 2021 06:56 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE**: First direct flight from the UK (Ryanair) has been delayed by one hour

PALMA DE MALLORCA - British tourists arrive in Mallorca following a decision by the UK government to ease travel restrictions to the island.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Concejal urge a administración distrital implementar toque de queda para recuperar la seguridad en Bogotá

Concejal urge a administración distrital implementar toque de queda para recuperar la seguridad en Bogotá

“Después se hará algo bonito”: así reaccionó la mamá de Lupillo Rivera al nuevo tatuaje de su hijo

Juan Guaidó calificó como una “promesa vacía” la propuesta de Nicolás Maduro de quitar las autoridades regionales paralelas

Félix Salgado Macedonio aseguró que Evelyn Salgado gobernará Guerrero “igual que AMLO”

Kim Jong-un despidió a varios altos cargos del régimen tras un “incidente grave” vinculado al covid-19

DEPORTES

Van por el Bicampeonato: Juan Reynoso renovaría dos años más con Cruz Azul

Van por el Bicampeonato: Juan Reynoso renovaría dos años más con Cruz Azul

Boxeo, drogas, maratones sexuales y locuras: 13 anécdotas imperdibles de Mike Tyson en su cumpleaños N° 55

“Parece que sí le gusta mucho”: Travieso Arce presumió el entrenamiento de su hijo como boxeador

Hoy se termina el contrato de Lionel Messi con el Barcelona: cómo están las negociaciones y cuál es el requisito fundamental para el argentino

Antetokounmpo sufrió una impactante lesión en la dura derrota de los Bucks ante los Hawks: la final del Este de la NBA está igualada 2-2

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Después se hará algo bonito”: así reaccionó la mamá de Lupillo Rivera al nuevo tatuaje de su hijo

“Después se hará algo bonito”: así reaccionó la mamá de Lupillo Rivera al nuevo tatuaje de su hijo

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 10: quiénes dejaron la mansión y cómo se llaman los nuevos vacacionistas

Kevin Federline reveló lo que piensa al respecto del caso de Britney Spears

De Youtube a Santa Martha Acatitla: todo lo que debes saber del caso de YossTop

Natalia Oreiro como Evita, el regreso de Okupas y el Primer Ministro de The Crown: todas las noticias del mundo de las series

TENDENCIAS

Grecia autorizó el uso de sus tesoros arqueológicos: Dior hizo su desfile crucero

Grecia autorizó el uso de sus tesoros arqueológicos: Dior hizo su desfile crucero

Homenaje eléctrico a uno de los autos de rally más poderosos de todos los tiempos

Cuándo se podrá volver a viajar a Bali

Trastorno de duelo prolongado: ¿un nuevo síndrome ocasionado por el COVID-19?

¿Cómo hablarnos en la cama?