ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3240-PEOPLE-COSBY/FILE

Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction

Start: 30 Jun 2021 17:05 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 17:10 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, UNITED STATES - File footage of Bill Cosby as Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his sexual assault conviction

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / POOL / MONTGOMERY COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY HANDOUT / JANE ROSENBERG SKETCHES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL/MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com