Martes 29 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ENG-GER/STADIUM-FANS

REUTERS
29 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather for the Euro England v Germany game in London

Start: 29 Jun 2021 14:24 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 15:21 GMT

LONDON - Fans gather for the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1330GMT - Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium

1600GMT Kickoff / fans watch the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on a big screen at Boxpark in Croydon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

