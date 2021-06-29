ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 29 de Junio de 2021
REUTERSJUN 29
28 de Junio de 2021

Court rules on Zuma punishment for defying corruption inquiry

Start: 29 Jun 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT ON RLS HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Constitutional Court rules on whether former president Jacob Zuma should be punished for defying a summons and court order to appear and give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his time in power. Lawyers for the inquiry are seeking Zuma's imprisonment.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SABC POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El papa Francisco, en el centro de la guerra ideológica que sacude a la Iglesia Católica

Repeticiones al estilo “Matrix” en 360 grados y realidad virtual en vivo: así serán las transmisiones en los Juegos Olímpicos

Entre baja taquilla y un brote de COVID-19: las supuestas razones de la posposición del musical Sie7e

Ñoquis del 29: 4 recetas de autor para hacerlos en casa

