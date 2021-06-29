ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

Court rules on Zuma punishment for defying corruption inquiry
THIS LIVE EVENT ON RLS HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Constitutional Court rules on whether former president Jacob Zuma should be punished for defying a summons and court order to appear and give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his time in power. Lawyers for the inquiry are seeking Zuma's imprisonment.
