ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

Court rules on Zuma punishment for defying corruption inquiry

Start: 29 Jun 2021 08:40 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 09:07 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Constitutional Court rules on whether former president Jacob Zuma should be punished for defying a summons and court order to appear and give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his time in power. Lawyers for the inquiry are seeking Zuma's imprisonment.

