ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/VIGIL--UPDATED RESTRIX AND SOURCE

Vigil held for victims of Florida partial building collapse
Start: 29 Jun 2021 00:57 GMT
End: 29 Jun 2021 01:42 GMT
SURFSIDE, FL, USA - The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club will hold a community twilight vigil to remember the victims of the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com