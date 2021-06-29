COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/VIGIL--UPDATED RESTRIX AND SOURCE--

Por
REUTERS
29 de Junio de 2021

Vigil held for victims of Florida partial building collapse

Start: 29 Jun 2021 00:57 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 01:42 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL, USA - The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club will hold a community twilight vigil to remember the victims of the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

