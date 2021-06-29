COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 29 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Por
REUTERS JUN 29
29 de Junio de 2021

Officials give update as Florida crews search for living

Start: 29 Jun 2021 22:27 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2021 23:30 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept, killing at least 11 people and leaving another 150 missing and feared dead.

Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for signs of life even as hopes of finding more survivors grow dimmer by the hour.

Previous speakers at briefings have included:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Jose Diaz

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky

Miami-Dade Fire Director of Media and Public Relations Erika Benitez

Reuters

