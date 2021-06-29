COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Por
REUTERSJUN 29
29 de Junio de 2021

Aerials of site of collapsed residential tower in Florida

Start: 29 Jun 2021 21:27 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 21:27 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - With over 150 people still missing, rescue teams keep picking through the rubble of the Florida condo building that collapsed, as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

