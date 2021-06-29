ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY-XI --NEW TIMING

Xi Jinping awards medals to outstanding party members
Start: 29 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT
End: 29 Jun 2021 03:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping presents the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members at a ceremony in the Great Hall of the People. Xi will also deliver a speech at the ceremony.
