Lunes 28 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY-XI --NEW TIMING--

Por
REUTERSJUN 29
28 de Junio de 2021

Xi Jinping awards medals to outstanding party members

Start: 29 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2021 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese President Xi Jinping presents the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members at a ceremony in the Great Hall of the People. Xi will also deliver a speech at the ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - awarding ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

