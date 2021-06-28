COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Junio de 2021
Chiquis arrasa en Instagram con estas últimas 5 fotos. ¡Míralas aquí!

Newsroom Infobae
28 de Junio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) revolucionó a sus fans de Instagram. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 431.083 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Again, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all. I know life has been hard, and many people have disappointed you, but one thing you can count on for sure, is the love and passion my heart has for each of you. Since I can remember your well being has been a priority in my life, and it will continue to be..because I care, because it’s my duty as your older sister, and because that’s the promise I made to momma. I know momma isn’t here with us, but I know she’s guiding us and wants the best for us. We WILL be ok, no matter what. That’s how we were built, and that’s how we will stand #FirmeYSinTemor! Don’t let other people’s opinion of you, especially those who don’t truly know you, or have cared enough for the past 9 years to simply ask, “How are YOU? Did you eat today?”, affect your heart, or change the direction of the mission you were set out to conquer! You may not have your mom or dad here, BUT.. you have a sister who is willing to do ANYTHING to make sure your heart, mind and soul are always ok. Always! No matter what or who! I got you. And if I don’t know a way, I will figure it out just the way she taught me. That’s my promise to you. You guys are GREAT fucking kids, with BEAUTIFUL hearts who only want the best for anyone you encounter. You’re my heroes!! With all you’ve been through you could have been lost souls, but instead you guys have become adults I admire. You’re stronger and wiser than a lot of people I know, and I’m proud to say I helped raise you. Everything will be ok.. I know it. Simply, because when you do things with good intentions, God always has your back. #ConDiosTodoSinElNada Always remember mommas words.. “You’re MY gottdam kids!” 🤍 Momma, the plan we had is still at work, and I know you’re helping and guiding me from where you are. Thank you! I see it and I feel it, daily. You are my rock, and now the wind beneath MY wings. I miss you, so much.



Hoy celebro la vida, el amor, la paz y el futuro. Le doy gracias a Dios y a mi madre por traerme al mundo y por haberme dado la oportunidad de amar y ser amada. Hoy me siento feliz, plena, renovada.. y llena de fortaleza. God is good all the time, all the time God is good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 💖🎂🍾🎉 Los Quiero



Happy Father’s Day, momma. You were all I ever needed. Thank you for the sacrifices you made to make sure we were ok and had all we needed. I admire you, now more than ever. It doesn’t matter how old I am or how much time goes by, I still miss you. I still need you. Every. Single. Day. I love you, momma.



100% Mexicana 100% Americana 200% Club! #ProudLatina The best of both worlds! 🇲🇽 🇺🇸



Stand for what you believe is right, even if it means standing alone.. But, you won’t be alone, because God is always there. Seek Him. Not only when you’re in deep waters, but especially when you’re soaring high. #BeeGrateful

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

