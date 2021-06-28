COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ISRAEL/BIDEN-RIVLIN-COMMENTS

Por
REUTERSJUN 28
28 de Junio de 2021

Outgoing Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin makes comments after meeting Biden

Start: 28 Jun 2021 21:44 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2021 21:53 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. -Outgoing Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin makes comments after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio:

Location:

Topic:

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

