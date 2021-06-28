COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SECURITY-ISLAMIC STATE/ROME-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 28
28 de Junio de 2021

Blinken, di Maio hold joint news conference

Start: 28 Jun 2021 12:40 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2021 13:22 GMT

ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio joint news conference after meeting on Syria and Islamic state.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - news conference with Blinken and Di Maio

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fiscalía de Oaxaca giró ficha roja contra Juan Vera Hernandéz, hijo del exdiputado que atacó con ácido a una saxofonista

Fiscalía de Oaxaca giró ficha roja contra Juan Vera Hernandéz, hijo del exdiputado que atacó con ácido a una saxofonista

Por qué Mauricio Ochmann causó que José Eduardo Derbez peleará con su padre

Advierten que la variante del coronavirus Lambda, detectada en Sudamérica, podría ser de “preocupación” mundial

Matrimonios comprados: una tradición llena de violencia que aún persigue a niñas de la montaña de Guerrero

Quién es “La Vaca”, el líder del Cártel del Golfo detenido por la masacre en Reynosa

DEPORTES

Un futbolista argentino hizo un gol en Brasil y lo festejó con la bandera del orgullo LGBTIQ+

Un futbolista argentino hizo un gol en Brasil y lo festejó con la bandera del orgullo LGBTIQ+

Sydney McLaughlin hizo historia y rompió el récord de 400 metros con vallas en el cierre del Preolímpico de Estados Unidos

Francia se mide a Suiza con el objetivo de avanzar a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa: hora, TV y formaciones

Uruguay y Paraguay definen sus destinos para los cuartos de final de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

España y Croacia buscarán un lugar en los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Mauricio Ochmann causó que José Eduardo Derbez peleará con su padre

Por qué Mauricio Ochmann causó que José Eduardo Derbez peleará con su padre

Esta es la razón por la que Franco Escamilla no quería dedicarse a la comedia

Disney World cumple 50 años de magia con Minnie y Mickey como anfitriones

Roberto Tello “El coreano” sufrió aparatoso accidente en carretera

Leticia Calderón destapó que suele ir a “chacharear” a Tepito y varios tianguis

TENDENCIAS

Advierten que la variante del coronavirus Lambda, detectada en Sudamérica, podría ser de “preocupación” mundial

Advierten que la variante del coronavirus Lambda, detectada en Sudamérica, podría ser de “preocupación” mundial

Introducción al estilismo: cómo triunfar en la moda según los jóvenes estilistas argentinos más influyentes

La lucha contra el COVID-19 prolongado no se detiene

¿Qué es más importante: la razón o la emoción?

Comienza MWC 2021, el congreso de móviles de Barcelona: menos celulares, más wearables, 5G y Elon Musk desde la virtualidad