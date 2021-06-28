ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE---TIME APPROX

Rescue crews in Florida search for life amid rubble

Start: 28 Jun 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2021 17:00 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept, killing at least nine and leaving more than 150 people still missing. Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for signs of life even as hopes of finding more survivors grow dimmer by the hour.

