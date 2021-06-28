ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Newser as rescue crews comb through rubble of collapsed building in Florida

Start: 28 Jun 2021 22:25 GMT

End: 28 Jun 2021 23:25 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL - Newser as rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com