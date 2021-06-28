ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Newser as rescue crews comb through rubble of collapsed building in Florida
Start: 28 Jun 2021 22:25 GMT
End: 28 Jun 2021 23:25 GMT
SURFSIDE, FL - Newser as rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com