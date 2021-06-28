COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/

Por
REUTERSJUN 28
28 de Junio de 2021

Hong Kong marks the 24th anniversary of handover to China

Start: 30 Jun 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 01:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong marks the 24th anniversary of the handover to China with a flag-raising ceremony and an official reception.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - Flag raising expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE OR ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

