COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 26 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por
REUTERSJUN 27
25 de Junio de 2021

Former president Trump holds a rally near Cleveland, Ohio

Start: 26 Jun 2021 22:38 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2021 01:34 GMT

CLEVELAND, OH - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Wellington, Ohio. His first rally since losing his reelection bid is in support of Mike Miller, a Republican mounting a primary challenge against incumbent Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL: NO USE IN BROADCASTS, NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Lamentable y burdo”: Instituto Nacional de los Pueblos Indígenas condenó el comercial de Arath de la Torre

“Lamentable y burdo”: Instituto Nacional de los Pueblos Indígenas condenó el comercial de Arath de la Torre

“Casi termino peleando”, así lo confesó ‘La Liendra’ en su último video de YouTube

Facundo mostró de esta manera el contenido que podría publicar en Only Fans

Quién es Vanessa Córdoba, la guardameta colombiana que podría llegar a Querétaro femenil

Beterbiev y Bivol, los boxeadores rusos que quiere Canelo Álvarez para 2022

DEPORTES

Quién es Vanessa Córdoba, la guardameta colombiana que podría llegar a Querétaro femenil

Quién es Vanessa Córdoba, la guardameta colombiana que podría llegar a Querétaro femenil

Beterbiev y Bivol, los boxeadores rusos que quiere Canelo Álvarez para 2022

Kansas City vs LAFC: Alan Pulido salió lesionado y encendió las alarmas en el Tri

La misteriosa mujer de amarillo que generó un caos en el Tour de Francia: qué decía el cartel que mostró a la TV y provocó un accidente masivo

El insólito desperfecto en el auto de Mick Schumacher que advirtió su madre e instaló un debate en la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Facundo mostró de esta manera el contenido que podría publicar en Only Fans

Facundo mostró de esta manera el contenido que podría publicar en Only Fans

Pita Saavedra aseguró que las acusaciones por abuso son un ataque orquestado por la familia Rivera

La Desalmada: cuándo y en qué canal ver el estreno de esta telenovela

Tras hospitalización por COVD-19, Tomás Goros regresa a la pantalla chica

Cuánto cuestan los boletos para el concierto de Ángela Aguilar en la Arena CDMX

TENDENCIAS

Presentaron una calculadora que estima el riesgo cardiovascular global

Presentaron una calculadora que estima el riesgo cardiovascular global

En 20 días Córdoba bajó a la mitad los casos diarios de COVID-19 pero sigue siendo alto el porcentaje de ocupación de camas de terapia intensiva

La fabulosa historia del Jerrari, un SUV que Ferrari rechazó construir en 1969

BenchClub HR Summit 2021: la importancia de reivindicar la calidad humana en las organizaciones

A un año y medio del coronavirus: claves sobre el tratamiento, el diagnóstico y los estudios necesarios después del COVID-19