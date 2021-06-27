ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Former president Trump holds a rally near Cleveland, Ohio
Start: 26 Jun 2021 22:38 GMT
End: 27 Jun 2021 01:34 GMT
CLEVELAND, OH - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Wellington, Ohio. His first rally since losing his reelection bid is in support of Mike Miller, a Republican mounting a primary challenge against incumbent Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
