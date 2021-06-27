COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 27 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 27
27 de Junio de 2021

Officials hold briefing to update on operations after building collapse

Start: 27 Jun 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2021 16:00 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - Officials hold a briefing to update on ongoing rescue operations after building collapse.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

