ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Rescue crews in Miami continue search for survivors

Start: 27 Jun 2021 22:30 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2021 23:30 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL - Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower.

Previous speakers at briefings have included:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Jose Diaz

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky

Miami-Dade Fire Director of Media and Public Relations Erika Benitez

SCHEDULE:

2230GMT APPROX. Briefing time with search/rescue officials

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com