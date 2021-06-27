COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/POLLS

Por
REUTERSJUN 27
25 de Junio de 2021

Polls open in Paris for the 2nd round of regional election

Start: 27 Jun 2021 05:45 GMT

End: 27 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR TIMINGS OF CANDIDATES VOTING AS THE TIMINGS MAY MEAN THAT SEPARATE LIVE EVENTS MAY NEED TO BE CREATED

==

PARIS / SAINT-QUENTIN / HENIN BEAUMONT / LE TOUQUET, FRANCE - Polls open in Paris for the second round of regional election, and the main candidates vote in their home towns. The first round saw a record low turnout with Macron's ruling party scoring less than 12% of the votes and Le Pen's party performed worse than predicted.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Polls open in Paris

0830GMT APPROX- Conservative leader Xavier Bertrand votes in his northern France fiefdom of Saint Quentin, in second round of regional election

0915GMT APPROX - French far right leader Marine Le Pen casts ballot in her northern France home town of Henin Beaumont

0930GMT APPROX - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte cast ballots in the second round of regional election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

