Lady Gaga arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 publicaciones en redes

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) ha causado furor en su cuenta de Instagram por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 3.404.541 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes fueron:





❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤





Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is OUT NOW 🌙✝🦄👥📐🌈 Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years. I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way ❤️





🍾🖤😴





We made the BAD KID VAULT to celebrate you - to highlight a decade of love, acceptance, empowerment, and equality. This limited-edition vault includes a curated collection of @hauslabs artistry tools, so you can create your own glam to celebrate what being Born This Way means to you. Keep dancing, keep singing, and keep being you. Follow @hauslabs to see what's inside—limited quantities available on hauslabs.com June 8th at 9am PT.





The BAD KID VAULT is here! Free yourself, and take the pressure off of perfection. 🖤 Follow @hauslabs to get a closer look, and get 16 full-sized best sellers in a special vault, featuring original imagery from the #BornThisWay era. Available now on hauslabs.com

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.