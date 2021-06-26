ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 26 de Junio de 2021
REUTERSJUN 26
25 de Junio de 2021

Former president Trump holds a rally near Cleveland, Ohio

Start: 26 Jun 2021 22:38 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 23:38 GMT

CLEVELAND, OH - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Wellington, Ohio. His first rally since losing his reelection bid is in support of Mike Miller, a Republican mounting a primary challenge against incumbent Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Coronavirus en México al 26 de junio: suman más de 2 millones y medio de contagios

"A la Selección van los que el técnico quiere": Jared Borgetti estalló contra Tata Martino

Cómo inició el romance de María Félix y Jorge Negrete

La fabulosa historia del Jerrari, un SUV que Ferrari rechazó construir en 1969

