Sábado 26 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-LGBT/PRIDE -- UPDATED TIME--

Por
REUTERSJUN 26
25 de Junio de 2021

Peruvian LGBTI community come out for the 2021 Pride march

Start: 26 Jun 2021 22:00 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 23:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS PRE-EMPTIBLE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

LIMA - The Peruvian LGBTI community comes out for the 2021 Pride march under the slogan, "Our pride isn't in quarantine," and to call on Peru's Congress to approve the Gender Identity Law.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT - Call time to start gathering

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

