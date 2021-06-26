ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/SCENE

Emergency services near site of Florida building collapse
Start: 26 Jun 2021 02:44 GMT
End: 26 Jun 2021 03:21 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE - Emergency services near site of Florida building collapse.
SPEAKERS:
Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez
Director of Miami Police Department Alfredo Ramirez
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com