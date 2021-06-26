COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/SCENE

Por
REUTERSJUN 26
26 de Junio de 2021

Emergency services near site of Florida building collapse

Start: 26 Jun 2021 02:44 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 03:21 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE - Emergency services near site of Florida building collapse.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez

Director of Miami Police Department Alfredo Ramirez

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

