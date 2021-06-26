ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/MEMORIAL

People pay tributes to building collapse victims in Miami
Start: 26 Jun 2021 13:49 GMT
End: 26 Jun 2021 14:49 GMT
SURFSIDE, MIAMI, UNITED STATES - People pay tributes to victims at makeshift memorial in Surfside, Miami, two full days after the 12-story condominium mysteriously collapsed while many residents slept.
