ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/MEMORIAL

People pay tributes to building collapse victims in Miami

Start: 26 Jun 2021 13:49 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 14:49 GMT

SURFSIDE, MIAMI, UNITED STATES - People pay tributes to victims at makeshift memorial in Surfside, Miami, two full days after the 12-story condominium mysteriously collapsed while many residents slept.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com