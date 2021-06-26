COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 26 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 26
26 de Junio de 2021

Local authorities hold news conference on building collapse

Start: 26 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Miami local authorities hold a news conference after the collapse of a residential building near Miami left families clinging to hope as search-and-rescue teams combed through a mountain of debris looking for any signs of life.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las imágenes del horror: disputas entre el Cártel de Sinaloa y CJNG golpearon de nuevo a Zacatecas

Las imágenes del horror: disputas entre el Cártel de Sinaloa y CJNG golpearon de nuevo a Zacatecas

Un informe de 2018 advertía importantes daños estructurales en el edificio que se derrumbó en Miami

Qué dijo Galilea Montijo sobre las críticas a su cuerpo y la posibilidad de un embarazo

Las dos poderosas razones de la salida de Gabriel García de la Coordinación General de Programas para el Desarrollo

Rescatistas israelíes y mexicanos llegaron a Miami para colaborar en la búsqueda de las personas que aún se encuentran desaparecidas tras el derrumbe

DEPORTES

El cruce entre dos estrellas de la NBA: la crítica de Pippen a Kevin Durant que desató la furia de la figura de los Brooklyn Nets

El cruce entre dos estrellas de la NBA: la crítica de Pippen a Kevin Durant que desató la furia de la figura de los Brooklyn Nets

La imparable Italia buscará ante Austria meterse en cuartos de final de la Eurocopa: hora, TV y formaciones

Gales y Dinamarca se enfrentarán por primera vez en la Eurocopa y buscarán avanzar a los cuartos de final: hora, TV y formaciones

Perdió a su abuelo en un brutal asesinato y se convirtió en una estrella de la NBA para honrarlo: la conmovedora historia de Chris Paul

Quién es Stefany Ferrer, la primera futbolista extranjera en la historia de la Liga MX Femenil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Galilea Montijo sobre las críticas a su cuerpo y la posibilidad de un embarazo

Qué dijo Galilea Montijo sobre las críticas a su cuerpo y la posibilidad de un embarazo

El triste final de Mauricio Garcés, el galán mexicano que murió en la pobreza

“No soy una leyenda, soy un actor”: Ignacio López Tarso se alista para volver al teatro a los 96 años

“Cierra el hocico”: así respondió la tiktoker Herly RG a sus haters tras aparecer en campaña de marca deportiva

De Salma Hayek a Liz Hurley: cuáles son los secretos de belleza de las “diosas” de más de 50 años

TENDENCIAS

Fumar, vapear y respirar humo de incendios y contaminación: cuál es su impacto en la propagación del COVID-19

Fumar, vapear y respirar humo de incendios y contaminación: cuál es su impacto en la propagación del COVID-19

Científicos recrean el viaje de un grano de polvo desde el origen del Sistema Solar

Vacaciones de invierno: qué conductas habrá que reforzar para que no se disparen los casos por COVID-19

Cada cuánto debe un corredor cambiar sus zapatillas

Cómo se ejerce el derecho a la muerte digna en cuatro países de Europa, Estados Unidos y Canadá