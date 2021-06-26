ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Aerials of rescuers searching through collapsed Florida tower

Start: 25 Jun 2021 23:05 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 00:12 GMT

SURFSIDE , UNITED STATES - Aerial views of rescuers searching through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment tower that collapsed near Miami on Thursday (June 24), as 159 people remain missing.

