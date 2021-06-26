ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Aerials from scene of Miami building collapse site
Start: 26 Jun 2021 12:21 GMT
End: 26 Jun 2021 12:47 GMT
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Aerials of the area near Miami where a residential building collapsed leaving families clinging to hope as search-and-rescue teams combed through a mountain of debris looking for any signs of life.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE DIGITAL.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com