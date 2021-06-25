COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Former president Trump holds a rally near Cleveland, Ohio

Start: 26 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

CLEVELAND, OH - Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in Wellington, Ohio. His first rally since losing his reelection bid is in support of Mike Miller, a Republican mounting a primary challenge against incumbent Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Esta es la fecha en que Bogotá superaría el tercer pico de la pandemia, según Claudia López

Esta es la fecha en que Bogotá superaría el tercer pico de la pandemia, según Claudia López

Bajo la modalidad de pico y cédula, se reanuda segunda aplicación de Pfizer en Bogotá

Escándalo en Reino Unido: en plena polémica por el manejo de la pandemia, filtraron imágenes del secretario de Salud y su amante

Horror, escombros y lágrimas: lo que vieron los fotógrafos en el lugar del derrumbe en 22 imágenes dramáticas

Minuto a minuto: segundo día de búsqueda y rescate de las víctimas del derrumbe en Miami

DEPORTES

Qué es la pubalgia, la lesión con la que Vicent Janssen podría perderse el inicio del Apertura 2021

Qué es la pubalgia, la lesión con la que Vicent Janssen podría perderse el inicio del Apertura 2021

Cuánto podría ganar Pumas si vende a Juan Pablo Vigón

Los groseros errores del árbitro Wilmar Roldán y del VAR en el partido Paraguay-Chile por la Copa América: dos claros penales que no fueron sancionados

Entrevista con Jean-Marie Pfaff, el arquero de Bélgica que sufrió al mejor Maradona en el 86: dónde guarda la camiseta del “millón de dólares” de Diego

Secretos de un medallista olímpico: Camau Espínola, el hombre récord que tomó nota de un fracaso para convertirse en un símbolo deportivo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Galilea Montijo propuso viaje y “unos mezcales” a Pati Chapoy: “yo puestísima”

Galilea Montijo propuso viaje y “unos mezcales” a Pati Chapoy: “yo puestísima”

Arturo Peniche negó que haya tenido una separación de su esposa: “son cambios”

Christian Nodal y Belinda estrenaron juntos nuevo diseño de uñas

Al natural: Fernanda Castillo reveló tratamientos de belleza tras su embarazo

Vecinos: qué actor de esta serie se comprometió recientemente

TENDENCIAS

MWC 2021: qué esperar del mega evento de móviles que este año se hará en formato híbrido

MWC 2021: qué esperar del mega evento de móviles que este año se hará en formato híbrido

Qué dicen tus ojos de tu coeficiente intelectual

¿Qué debo hacer si tengo atracones?

Según una investigación, envejecen menos los que se creen más jóvenes

Un estudio comprueba que el polen transporta el coronavirus por el aire