COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-REACTION --PROFANITY WARNING

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Reactions to Chauvin sentencing in Minneapolis

Start: 25 Jun 2021 19:58 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 21:21 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: AS OF 2025GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH REVEREND AL SHARPTON AND RELATIVES OF GEORGE FLOYD HOLDING NEWS CONFERENCE.

==

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - People in Minneapolis react after a judge sentences former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years for George Floyd murder.

TIMINGS:

1958GMT - Minnesota residents react

2014GMT - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at news conference

2025GMT - Family news conference

SPEAKERS FROM 2025GMT:

Reverend Al Sharpton

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump

Civil rights lawyer Chris Stewart

George Floyd's family attorney Justin Miller

George Floyd's family attorney Tony Romanucci

Attorney Jeff Storms

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd

George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams

George Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd

George Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate

Lawyer and activist Nekima Armstrong

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Video | Danielle Arciniegas cuenta cómo conoció con su esposo, David Escobar

Video | Danielle Arciniegas cuenta cómo conoció con su esposo, David Escobar

Kamala Harris visitó la frontera con México; se reunió con migrantes en El Paso

Aislinn Derbez negó que reality causara su separación de Mauricio Ochmann

El brote de la variante Delta en Israel afecta a adultos que ya habían sido vacunados con dos dosis de Pfizer

Así fue como Eduardo Pulgar intentó sobornar a un juez, quien lo grabó y tuvo exiliarse

DEPORTES

“No vendría con un papel de estrella”: la prensa española no ve a JJ Macías como protagonista

“No vendría con un papel de estrella”: la prensa española no ve a JJ Macías como protagonista

La preocupante imagen del campo de juego del Maracaná a 15 días de la final de la Copa América

Paris Saint Germain mueve sus fichas para retener a Kylian Mbappé: el gesto de la dirigencia con su hermano Ethan

José Juan Macías causó baja de la Selección por lesión; es duda para los JJOO de Tokio

Dos vueltas y cuatro alarmas: la formación de Argentina que prepara Scaloni para enfrentar a Bolivia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La casualidad que llevó a Jorge Negrete a ser un ídolo de la música

La casualidad que llevó a Jorge Negrete a ser un ídolo de la música

La Justicia autorizó a Disney a utilizar la marca Star+ en Brasil, México y Argentina

“Que Dios lo perdone”: así respondió Verónica Castro a Manolo Caro por su salida de “La Casa de las Flores”

Quién era Edna Schmidt, la periodista puertorriqueña que falleció a los 51 años

La inédita foto del hijo de Lucero que causó furor

TENDENCIAS

Reino Unido: hubo una incautación récord de criptomonedas por un blanqueo de capitales

Reino Unido: hubo una incautación récord de criptomonedas por un blanqueo de capitales

Cómo combatir el miedo a las agujas y vacunarse contra el COVID

Lo que descubrimos en la pandemia: los cambios ambientales y sociales que tenemos que propulsar

Google comenzará a advertir cuando los resultados de las búsquedas son poco fiables

Windows 11: con qué requisitos debe cumplir tu computadora para descargar esta nueva versión