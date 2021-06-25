ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-REACTION --PROFANITY WARNING

Reactions to Chauvin sentencing in Minneapolis
Start: 25 Jun 2021 19:58 GMT
End: 25 Jun 2021 21:21 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: AS OF 2025GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH REVEREND AL SHARPTON AND RELATIVES OF GEORGE FLOYD HOLDING NEWS CONFERENCE.
==
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - People in Minneapolis react after a judge sentences former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years for George Floyd murder.
TIMINGS:
1958GMT - Minnesota residents react
2014GMT - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at news conference
2025GMT - Family news conference
SPEAKERS FROM 2025GMT:
Reverend Al Sharpton
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump
Civil rights lawyer Chris Stewart
George Floyd's family attorney Justin Miller
George Floyd's family attorney Tony Romanucci
Attorney Jeff Storms
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd
George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams
George Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd
George Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate
Lawyer and activist Nekima Armstrong
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com