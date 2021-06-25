ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-REACTION --PROFANITY WARNING

Reactions to Chauvin sentencing in Minneapolis

EDITORS NOTE: AS OF 2025GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH REVEREND AL SHARPTON AND RELATIVES OF GEORGE FLOYD HOLDING NEWS CONFERENCE.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - People in Minneapolis react after a judge sentences former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years for George Floyd murder.

TIMINGS:

1958GMT - Minnesota residents react

2014GMT - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at news conference

2025GMT - Family news conference

SPEAKERS FROM 2025GMT:

Reverend Al Sharpton

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump

Civil rights lawyer Chris Stewart

George Floyd's family attorney Justin Miller

George Floyd's family attorney Tony Romanucci

Attorney Jeff Storms

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd

George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams

George Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd

George Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate

Lawyer and activist Nekima Armstrong

