ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/LGBTQ

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride month

Start: 25 Jun 2021 17:56 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 18:03 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden signs law designating National Pulse Memorial and delivers remarks on LGBTQ+ Pride month.

SCHEDULE: 1730GMT - Biden signs H.R. 49, designating the National Pulse Memorial, into law

1800GMT - Biden delivers remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

