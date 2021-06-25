COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/LGBTQ

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride month

Start: 25 Jun 2021 17:56 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 18:03 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden signs law designating National Pulse Memorial and delivers remarks on LGBTQ+ Pride month.

SCHEDULE: 1730GMT - Biden signs H.R. 49, designating the National Pulse Memorial, into law

1800GMT - Biden delivers remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

