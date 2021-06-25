ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE--POSSIBLE ONLY

Rescue crews comb rubble for survivors

Start: 25 Jun 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 11:30 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL - Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami , continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

