COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/POLICE

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Police newser on Miami building collapse

Start: 25 Jun 2021 12:09 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 13:09 GMT

MIAMI, UNITED STATES - Police hold new conference on the collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower near Miami on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Derrumbe en Miami: un senador estatal de Florida dijo que vio a los equipos de rescate llevarse un cuerpo en una bolsa para cadáveres

Derrumbe en Miami: un senador estatal de Florida dijo que vio a los equipos de rescate llevarse un cuerpo en una bolsa para cadáveres

El rol de los perros de búsqueda en el caso de Guadalupe y el derrumbe del edificio en Miami

Cuáles son los beneficios de observar aves

500 años: la historia del hospital que fundó Hernán Cortés para atender a los soldados españoles

MWC 2021: qué esperar del mega evento de móviles que este año se hará en formato híbrido

DEPORTES

Qué es la pubalgia, la lesión con la que Vicent Janssen podría perderse el inicio del Apertura 2021

Qué es la pubalgia, la lesión con la que Vicent Janssen podría perderse el inicio del Apertura 2021

Cuánto podría ganar Pumas si vende a Juan Pablo Vigón

Los groseros errores del árbitro Wilmar Roldán y del VAR en el partido Paraguay-Chile por la Copa América: dos claros penales que no fueron sancionados

Entrevista con Jean-Marie Pfaff, el arquero de Bélgica que sufrió al mejor Maradona en el 86: dónde guarda la camiseta del “millón de dólares” de Diego

Secretos de un medallista olímpico: Camau Espínola, el hombre récord que tomó nota de un fracaso para convertirse en un símbolo deportivo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Galilea Montijo propuso viaje y “unos mezcales” a Pati Chapoy: “yo puestísima”

Galilea Montijo propuso viaje y “unos mezcales” a Pati Chapoy: “yo puestísima”

Arturo Peniche negó que haya tenido una separación de su esposa: “son cambios”

Christian Nodal y Belinda estrenaron juntos nuevo diseño de uñas

Al natural: Fernanda Castillo reveló tratamientos de belleza tras su embarazo

Vecinos: qué actor de esta serie se comprometió recientemente

TENDENCIAS

MWC 2021: qué esperar del mega evento de móviles que este año se hará en formato híbrido

MWC 2021: qué esperar del mega evento de móviles que este año se hará en formato híbrido

Qué dicen tus ojos de tu coeficiente intelectual

¿Qué debo hacer si tengo atracones?

Según una investigación, envejecen menos los que se creen más jóvenes

Un estudio comprueba que el polen transporta el coronavirus por el aire