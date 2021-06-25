ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Officials expected to speak after Florida building collapse

Start: 25 Jun 2021 00:18 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 00:37 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE - Miami-Dade officials expected to speak after Florida building collapse.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Chairman Jose Diaz

Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert

U.S. Congress Representative Deborah Wasserman Schultz

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Public Information Office Erika Benitez

Director of Miami Police Department Alfredo Ramirez

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com