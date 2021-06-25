COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Aerials of rescuers searching through collapsed Florida tower

Start: 25 Jun 2021 21:48 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 22:54 GMT

SURFSIDE , UNITED STATES - Aerial views of rescuers searching through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment tower that collapsed near Miami on Thursday (June 24), as 159 people remain missing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

