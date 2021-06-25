COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Aerials of rescuers searching through collapsed Florida tower

Start: 25 Jun 2021 21:48 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 22:48 GMT

SURFSIDE , UNITED STATES - Aerial views of rescuers searching through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment tower that collapsed near Miami on Thursday (June 24), as 159 people remain missing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Lyn May criticó fuerte a Belinda: "Canta feo y es gris"

Video | Así quedó el helicóptero en el que viajaba Duque tras recibir varios disparos

Dimayor confirmó fechas y horarios para la gran final del Torneo BetPlay entre Quindío y Huila

El informe oficial de EEUU sobre los OVNIs que documentó el Pentágono no encontró explicaciones para varias observaciones

"Fue un atentado cobarde": Iván Duque da detalles de lo que vivió en helicóptero

Sorpresa a menos de un mes para los Juegos Olímpicos: Mo Farah no estará en Tokio 2020

"No vendría con un papel de estrella": la prensa española no ve a JJ Macías como protagonista

La preocupante imagen del campo de juego del Maracaná a 15 días de la final de la Copa América

Paris Saint Germain mueve sus fichas para retener a Kylian Mbappé: el gesto de la dirigencia con su hermano Ethan

José Juan Macías causó baja de la Selección por lesión y es duda para los JJOO de Tokio

Lyn May criticó fuerte a Belinda: "Canta feo y es gris"

Supuesta ex amiga de Bárbara de Regil afirmó que la actriz ha agredido a su madre

Aislinn Derbez negó que reality causara su separación de Mauricio Ochmann

La casualidad que llevó a Jorge Negrete a ser un ídolo de la música

La Justicia autorizó a Disney a utilizar la marca Star+ en Brasil, México y Argentina

El informe oficial de EEUU sobre los OVNIs que documentó el Pentágono no encontró explicaciones para varias observaciones

Más del 60% de los pacientes que mueren por COVID-19 presenta inflamación muscular, según un estudio

Tesla abrirá su red de estaciones de carga de autos eléctricos "Superchargers" a otras marcas

Reino Unido: hubo una incautación récord de criptomonedas por un blanqueo de capitales

Cómo combatir el miedo a las agujas y vacunarse contra el COVID