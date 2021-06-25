COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/--UPDATED SLUG

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Crews search in rubble after Florida building collapse

Start: 25 Jun 2021 15:55 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 16:55 GMT

MIAMI, UNITED STATES - Aerials as rescue workers scour the debris of a collapsed condo building in a Miami suburb said they heard sounds in the rubble overnight, as officials on Friday raised the number of people unaccounted for to 159 and the confirmed death toll to four.

