ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/--UPDATED SLUG

Crews search in rubble after Florida building collapse

Start: 25 Jun 2021 15:55 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 16:55 GMT

MIAMI, UNITED STATES - Aerials as rescue workers scour the debris of a collapsed condo building in a Miami suburb said they heard sounds in the rubble overnight, as officials on Friday raised the number of people unaccounted for to 159 and the confirmed death toll to four.

