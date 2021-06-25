COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Rescue crews comb rubble for survivors

Start: 25 Jun 2021 11:40 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 11:54 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL - Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami , continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

Reuters

Horror, escombros y lágrimas: lo que vieron los fotógrafos en el lugar del derrumbe en 22 imágenes dramáticas

Qué es la pubalgia, la lesión con la que Vicent Janssen podría perderse el inicio del Apertura 2021

Galilea Montijo propuso viaje y “unos mezcales” a Pati Chapoy: “yo puestísima”

Qué dicen tus ojos de tu coeficiente intelectual

