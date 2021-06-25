ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Nearly 100 missing after Miami building collapses
Start: 25 Jun 2021 11:22 GMT
End: 25 Jun 2021 11:37 GMT
MIAMI, UNITED STATES - Scene of the aftermath following the collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower near Miami on Thursday, where officials reported at least one person dead and nearly 100 missing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com