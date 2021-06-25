ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Race to find survivors as death toll in Miami condo collapse rises, 159 missing

Start: 25 Jun 2021 12:36 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 16:00 GMT

SURFSIDE, FL - Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami , continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com