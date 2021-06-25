ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Race to find survivors as death toll in Miami condo collapse rises, 159 missing
Start: 25 Jun 2021 12:36 GMT
End: 25 Jun 2021 16:00 GMT
SURFSIDE, FL - Rescue crews in Surfside, Florida, near Miami , continue to comb through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.
