Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY HONG KONG- SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

REUTERSJUN 25
25 de Junio de 2021

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam holds news conference

Start: 25 Jun 2021 03:30 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam holds news conference which expected to announce new official appointment for former British colony.

Reuters

