ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/POLLS

Polls open in Paris for the 2nd round of regional election
PARIS / SAINT-QUENTIN / HENIN BEAUMONT / LE TOUQUET, FRANCE - Polls open in Paris for the second round of regional election, and the main candidates vote in their home towns. The first round saw a record low turnout with Macron's ruling party scoring less than 12% of the votes and Le Pen's party performed worse than predicted.
0600GMT - Polls open in Paris
TIME TBC - Conservative leader Xavier Bertrand votes in his northern France fiefdom of Saint Quentin, in second round of regional election
TIME TBC - French far right leader Marine Le Pen casts ballot in her northern France home town of Henin Beaumont
TIME TBC - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte cast ballots in the second round of regional election.
