Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/DePARTURES-NEWSER

JUN 25
23 de Junio de 2021

Michel and von der Leyen news conference after EU summit

Start: 25 Jun 2021 00:03 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 00:16 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH MICHEL AND VON DER LEYEN HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to give news conference after EU summit as leaders depart.

0005GMT - Leaders departing

